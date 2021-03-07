SG Americas Securities LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $7,122,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,027,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 in the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

