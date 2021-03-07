SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $240,000 in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in TrueBlue by 108.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TrueBlue by 170.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

TBI stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

