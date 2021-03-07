SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $244,000 in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 279.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

UVE stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

