SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,966 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,052,000 after purchasing an additional 375,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

HTLD opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.