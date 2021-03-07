SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 183 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $200.61 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 159.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.25.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

