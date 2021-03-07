SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,465 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,465 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 202.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

WIRE stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

