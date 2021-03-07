Sharon Rothstein Purchases 1,050 Shares of Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) Stock

Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) insider Sharon Rothstein bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$97.13 ($69.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,986.50 ($72,847.50).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$43.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Afterpay Company Profile

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

