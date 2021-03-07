Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group’s (NASDAQ:SHLS) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 8th. Shoals Technologies Group had issued 77,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $1,925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Shoals Technologies Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.