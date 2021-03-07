Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €190.30 ($223.88).

ETR SAE opened at €179.80 ($211.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

