Shop Apotheke Europe’s (SAEYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAEYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.