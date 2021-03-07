Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Expands By 62.2%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 455,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the January 28th total of 280,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFU opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. 9F has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 9F during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in 9F during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in 9F during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

