Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Grows By 31.7%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 28th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of AAALF opened at $20.78 on Friday. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

