Short Interest in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Expands By 39.1%

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,278,100 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 28th total of 2,357,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ALPP opened at $3.95 on Friday. Alpine 4 has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45.

Get Alpine 4 alerts:

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.