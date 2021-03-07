Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Decreases By 20.2%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 28th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.13. 2,631,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

