Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Declines By 20.1%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $280.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.