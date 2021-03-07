Short Interest in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Drops By 19.4%

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 239,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE:BXS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 434,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.