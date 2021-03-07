Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Declines By 28.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MZA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MZA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

