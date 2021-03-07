Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Declines By 24.3%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,436,100 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 28th total of 3,219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CHLLF opened at $8.20 on Friday. China Literature has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

