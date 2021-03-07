Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Increases By 42.5%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the January 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

