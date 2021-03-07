Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Decreases By 20.2%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $74.00 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 246.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.