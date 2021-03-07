Short Interest in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Decreases By 25.9%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 28th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

EVRG stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,528. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

