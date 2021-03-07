Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expands By 45.5%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 28th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.30.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

