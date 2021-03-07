Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Declines By 29.8%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 28th total of 435,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

SKYY opened at $94.78 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $112.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41.

