Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Grows By 43.8%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FID traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.16. 31,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,195. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

