Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Drops By 22.7%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 28th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,874. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

