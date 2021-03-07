Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Drops By 28.3%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,332,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the January 28th total of 1,856,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 579.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of HRNNF stock remained flat at $$21.35 on Friday. 5,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

