Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Rises By 60.0%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,967,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMUN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8,352.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04. Immune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

