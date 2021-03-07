Short Interest in Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Increases By 46.4%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNWN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Know Labs has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

