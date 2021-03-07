Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Drops By 27.4%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 28th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,146,523 shares of company stock worth $114,064,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 288.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE LBRT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,391. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

