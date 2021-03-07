Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Drops By 20.0%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

CXE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,804. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

