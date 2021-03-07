Short Interest in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Declines By 19.7%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,111,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

MHK stock traded up $10.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.11. The stock had a trading volume of 569,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $186.81.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

