Short Interest in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) Expands By 28.7%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monaker Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Monaker Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monaker Group stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. Monaker Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.68.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

