Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Grows By 30.4%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MYRX stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Myrexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Myrexis Company Profile

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

