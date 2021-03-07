Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Rises By 28.0%

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 883,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $221.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.08 and a 200 day moving average of $245.29. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in NICE by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NICE by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

