Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Declines By 23.1%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ONCT opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,041,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

