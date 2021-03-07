Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Declines By 20.1%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,925,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 2,410,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.2 days.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

