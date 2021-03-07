Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Increases By 48.0%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:GENY opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $67.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

See Also: Asset Allocation

