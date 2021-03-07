Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Expands By 28.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 28th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,484,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 743,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 541,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $162.15.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.