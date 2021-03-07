Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Expands By 39.7%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Safran stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 105,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Safran in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

