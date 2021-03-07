Short Interest in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Drops By 21.7%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 791,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $12.76. 623,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $353,558.72. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,204. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

