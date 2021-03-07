Short Interest in SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Declines By 21.9%

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPYR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17. SPYR has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, doing business as SPYR Technologies, a holding company, engages in building a portfolio of technology companies. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company, through its other subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, is involved in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications.

