Short Interest in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expands By 40.9%

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 28th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $66.02. 6,290,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,837. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 848.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 209,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 187,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.