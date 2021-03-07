Short Interest in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Declines By 18.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.