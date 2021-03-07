Short Interest in XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Decreases By 23.5%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of XP Power stock remained flat at $$70.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. XP Power has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

