Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Decreases By 28.4%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xunlei by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 63.5% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,466 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

