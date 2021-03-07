ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Up 6.9% After Insider Buying Activity

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.21. 210,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 59,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Specifically, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,179,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,076,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $370,789 and sold 38,028 shares valued at $1,318,164. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $437.20 million, a PE ratio of 166.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

