SHPING Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One SHPING token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHPING has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $108,748.41 and $18,656.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00791729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042271 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

