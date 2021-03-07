Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMEGF. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

