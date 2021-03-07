Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 493,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,265. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $433.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTS. CIBC lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

