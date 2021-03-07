Signaturefd LLC Has $915,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

